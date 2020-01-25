Hong Kong Declares Coronavirus Emergency, Two-Week School Closure
Hong Kong has declared the outbreak of coronavirus an emergency and will close primary and secondary schools for two more weeks after the Lunar New Year holiday. City leader Carrie Lam also announced on Saturday, 25 January, that trains and flights from the city of Wuhan would be blocked.
The outbreak began in Wuhan in central China and has spread to the rest of the country and overseas as people travel for holiday.
The local South China Morning Post newspaper reported that a marathon in Hong Kong, that was expected to draw 70,000 participants on 9 February, was canceled.
