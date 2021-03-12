Hoardings Thanking Modi Taken Down in Toronto Citing Complaints

Not even a day after nine billboards thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India for the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines propped up in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), the ad company took down the hoardings following ‘community complaints on creative design,’ Hindustan Times reported.

The billboards were sponsored by an Indo-Canadian community group Hindu Forum Canada (HFC), and displayed an image of Modi in the foreground with Indian and Canadian flags in the background. It read, “Thank You, India & PM Narendra Modi. Long Live Canada India Friendship.”

The ad campaign was in partnership with Outfront Media, which emailed HFC on Thursday, 11 March saying they “had to pause the digital impression because of community complaints on the creative design”.

On Twitter, many handles lauded the springing up of these billboards, while others clarified that they were sponsored by a Hindu group, and highlighted the way their emergency was covered by some sections of the Indian news media.