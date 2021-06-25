One Dead, 99 Unaccounted For After Building Collapses in Florida

In the early hours of Thursday, 24 June, a 12-storey building collapsed in Surfside, Florida, killing at least one person and leaving at least 99 people unaccounted for, according to a report by CNN.

Meanwhile, a total of 102 people have been accounted for, while two people were pulled out from the rubble in a yet-undisclosed medical condition. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Ray Jadallah also told CNN that four people were taken to the hospital, while seven others were treated on the site.

Just a few miles from Miami beach, the 12-storey high rise Champlain Towers South building collapsed partially around 1.30 am, leaving several condos exposed. Authorities fear that the death toll will rise as rescue operations continue.