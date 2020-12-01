Here are the Members of Joe Biden’s All-Women Communication Team

During the Obama-Biden administration, Psaki held several senior roles, such as White House Communications Director, State Department Spokesperson, Deputy White House Communications Director and Deputy White House Press Secretary during the financial crisis.

Psaki has worked as a core member of multiple presidential and campaign press teams for nearly two decades. Prior to joining the Biden-Harris transition team, Psaki was the Vice President for Communications and Strategy at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and a CNN contributor.