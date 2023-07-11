Five Mexicans, One Local Killed in Helicopter Crash Near Mount Everest in Nepal

A helicopter carrying six individuals, including five Mexican nationals, crashed on Tuesday, 11 July, with no survivors, a spokesperson for Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport said.

The tragic accident took place as the helicopter, operated by Manang Air, departed from Surki in Solukhumbu district en route to Nepal's capital city of Kathmandu. The helicopter lost contact in less than 10 minutes after takeoff and crashed at Lamjura in Solukhumbu district, as reported by The Kathmandu Post.