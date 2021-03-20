‘Have to Speak Out, Have to Act’: Biden Denounces Anti-Asian Hate 

In light of the recent Atlanta spa shootings, where six Asian-American women lost their lives among the eight who died, US President Joe Biden on Friday, 19 March, denounced the alleged rise in hate-crimes against Asian-Americans.

Biden said that racist attacks against Asian-Americans have been “skyrocketing,” referring to data by the group Stop AAPI Hate, which said that close to 3,800 racist attacks, including verbal and physical assaults, discrimination and civil rights abuses targeting Asian-Americans have been reported since the pandemic began.

The group was formed in March 2020 precisely to counter Anti-Asian bias and report the rising xenophobic incidents, since the former US President Trump kept calling COVID-19 the ‘China virus’.