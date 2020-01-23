Harvey Weinstein Rape Trial Opens, Marking Milestone for #MeToo

Weinstein, 67, told reporters he felt “very confident” about the case as he left court: “I got great lawyers.”

While he entered the courthouse without the walker he has been using lately because of back problems, he was leaning on it again as he left.

The once-powerful and feared executive brought to the screen such Oscar-winning movies as “Pulp Fiction," “The King's Speech,” “Shakespeare in Love" and “Chicago” and hobnobbed with the elite in Hollywood and beyond, a point prosecutors made by showing jurors a photo of Weinstein with former President Bill Clinton. A prosecutor also told the judge that Weinstein had taken calls from Clinton while Weinstein was with one of his accusers.

Weinstein's lawyers later cited the photo in asking for a mistrial, saying the image was irrelevant and accusing prosecutors of improperly trying to influence the jury. Judge James Burke denied the request.

Scores of women have accused Weinstein of exploiting his position as a career-maker to sexually harass or assault them over the years.