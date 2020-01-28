Harvey Weinstein NYC Sex Assault Trial Picks up Pace

Haleyi, now 42, testified that she thought, “I’m being raped,” and considered different options. “If I scream rape, will someone hear me?” she said she wondered.

Lawyers for the 67-year-old Weinstein have insisted any sexual encounters were consensual and zeroed in on his accusers' continued contact with him after the alleged assaults.

One of his attorneys, Damon Cheronis, showed jurors a friendly email Haleyi sent Weinstein after they ran into each other at the Cannes Film Festival in 2008.

On cross-examination, Haleyi conceded she'd been in contact with Weinstein “not often, but yes occasionally,” and that she sent the 2008 email after a newspaper article reminded her of a conversation they had weeks before the alleged assault.