Harvey Weinstein Indicted on New Sex Crimes Charges in LA

Lacey said there was no relationship between the timing of the New York trial and the filing of charges in Los Angeles. She said the filing and announcement came on the first business day all the necessary people could be gathered for the charges and announcement.

But that meant the dramatic announcement came the same day that Weinstein and several of the women who have accused him of sexual misconduct converged Monday at the New York City courthouse where a judge and his lawyers handled the final preparations for his high-stakes trial on charges of rape and assault.

Speaking at the New York courthouse on Monday prior to the announcement, Weinstein’s attorneys suggested they knew charges might be coming. They asked the judge for potential jurors to be sequestered partly because of the possibility that charges could be brought elsewhere against Weinstein while the trial was ongoing. The denied that request.