Startup Airline With Birmingham To Amritsar Route Gets A Public Affairs Expert
Hans Airways, a community airline, also announced its four-times weekly fight route from Birmingham to Amritsar.
A new "community airline" called Hans Airways announced the impending launch of the four-times-weekly Birmingham to Amritsar service on Tuesday, 16 August, after receiving a delivery of its first Airbus A330-200 earlier this month.
Since 2020, the Hans Airways has been conducting discussions with the CAA to get an air operator's license. Last month, the airline company said they were getting ready to implement a route-proving flight, according to a report by TTG media.
In an effort to bolster the airline's cause, Baroness Usha Prashar CBE was appointed to the board of the Hans Airways. Since 1970, Prashar has served as a director or chair of a range of private and public sector organisations apart from advocacy groups.
"I am very impressed with Hans Airways's vision and planning to date and hope to make a meaningful contribution to its success."Baroness Usha Prashar CBE, Newly- Appointed Board Member of Hans Airways.
Previously, Prashar has served in non-executive directorships at Channel 4, ITV, and Nationwide. She has also fulfilled the role of a former chair of the National Literacy Trust and trustee of the BBC World Service trust.
Prashar has served as president of the Royal Commonwealth Society and was also the deputy chair of the British Council.
Having had close ties to the UK's Indian diaspora, Prashar has strong connections with the community organisations. Having completed a stint as honorary president of the United Kingdom's Community Foundations, she is currently chair of the UK Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry.
According to Chief Executive of Hans Airways, Satnam Saini, Prashar would be able to bring "considerable experience in the private sector and in public affairs" to the role as she has a record of supporting philanthropic causes, and advocacy for education and societal challenges.
"Baroness Prashar shares a keen interest in aviation and connecting people. The business model Hans Airways is following as a true 'community airline' was a determining factor in her decision to accept out invitation to join our Board. We are delighted she shares our vision and we are very much looking forward to her valuable contribution."Satnam Saini, CEO, Hans Airways
