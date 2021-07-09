Corruption, Earthquake & An Assassination: Why Haiti's Future Remains Bleak

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated in the early hours of Wednesday, 7 July, at his home outside Port-au-Prince, the capital.

In response, the police killed four "mercenaries", who they believe were behind the attack. Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph said highly trained gunmen assassinated the president. But as human rights groups urge an investigation into his murder, Haiti continues to spiral into a deep crisis it was already reeling from.

On Thursday, 8 July, Prime Minister Modi expressed condolences on Twitter. "Saddened by the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse and the attack on First Lady Martine Moïse of Haiti. My Condolences to the family of President Moïse and the people of Haiti," he tweeted.