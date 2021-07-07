Haiti: President Jovenel Moise Assassinated at His Residence
Moise's wife was severely injured in the attack and was hospitalised.
As per a statement from the interim prime minister’s office, a gang of armed men assassinated Haiti's President Jovenel Moïse at his personal residence in the early hours of Wednesday, 7 July, The Gaurdian reported.
His wife was also severely injured in the fatal attack.
Interim PM Claude Joseph addressed the public via a radio and informed that the attack was carried out by an “armed commando group”, which included foreign elements, The Guardian reported.
In a statement, Joseph said, “Around 1 o’clock on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, a group of unidentified individuals, including some speaking Spanish, attacked the private residence of the president and fatally injured the head of state.”
Joseph added that Moise's wife, Martine was seriously injured in the attack and was hospitalised.
Reassuring the citizens of the Caribbean nation, the interim PM condemned the “odious, inhuman and barbaric act” and added that the security situation in the country should remain calm.
(With inputs from The Guardian)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.