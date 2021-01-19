Gun-Rights Activists Rally in Richmond, Virginia for Lobby Day

Every year, the citizens of the US state of Virginia take to the steps of the state Capitol, the first Monday after the General Assembly comes together for its annual legislative session, to address their concerns to legislators, on what is known as Lobby Day.

However, the 2021 Lobby Day is different. Given the rising COVID-19 cases in the US and the violence that engulfed the US Capitol building on 6 January, Virginia lawmakers are meeting remotely, rather than in the Richmond Capitol.