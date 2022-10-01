Google's CEO Pichai Heralded As Supporter Of Immigrants, Dreamers, And Refugees

Pichai was among five who were recognised at the awards ceremony on September 19, at the backdrop of the United Nations General Assembly.

Others who were honoured included the Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, and Forest Whitaker, an Academy Award-winning actor and UNESCO's special envoy for peace and reconciliation, as per a report by the American Bazaar.

Pichai shared his personal story of having immigrated to the US more than two decades ago.