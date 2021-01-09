Google Suspends Social Network Parler Over Promotion of Violence
Tech giant Apple Inc. also on gave the platform 24 hours to submit a moderation plan.
Google suspended the Parler social networking service from its Play Store, unless the platform implements “robust” content moderation, citing its policy against apps promoting violence.
According to Reuters, Google evidenced this by stating posts made on Parler that read, “How do we take back our country? About 20 or so coordinate hits” and another “Million Militia March” on Washington.
Tech giant Apple also gave the platform 24 hours to submit a moderation plan on Friday, asking it to “remove all objectionable content from your app,” Reuters report added, quoting the company.
WHAT IS PARLER?
Parler is a social network platform popular among right-wingers and Trump sympathisers, which gained traffic after the stricter implementation of Twitter and Facebook’s policy against egregious content.
Plans for the storming of the US Capitol in Washington DC widely discussed on Parler, Reuters noted.
WHAT DID GOOGLE AND APPLE SAY?
Reuters also quoted Google’s statement, which said, “For us to distribute an app through Google Play, we do require that apps implement robust moderation for egregious content.”
After the storming of the US Capitol, Google specifically mentioned that amid the ongoing public safety threat, the app would be suspended from the Play Store until it addresses issues such as incitement of violence.
In a similar letter by Apple’s App Store review team, the firm noted that “content that threatens the well-being of others or is intended to incite violence or other lawless acts has never been acceptable on the App Store.”
Further, Apple also urged the social media platform to submit a plan to them in writing, noting how they would moderate and filter the content on Parler.
