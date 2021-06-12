Google Doodle Honours Italian Astrophysicist Margherita Hack

She moved to Trieste in the year 1964, and as mentioned above, she became the first Italian woman to get a full professorship and also become the director of Trieste Astronomical Observatory.

She transformed the Observatory and made it a world famous nexus of scientific progress. Because of her innovations, she became internationally renowned in the astronomical community which also led to her memberships at NASA and the European Space Agency.

Professor Margherita Hack was also very popular because of her ability to explain complex scientific concepts to the general public. She published dozens of academic papers, books, and also two astronomical magazines.