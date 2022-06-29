Ghislaine Maxwell Sentenced to 20 Yrs in Prison in New York Sex-Trafficking Case

Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Tuesday, 28 June, in a New York sex-trafficking case.

A $750,000 fine was also slapped on her.

She was accused of procuring teenaged girls for the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein (now deceased) for him to abuse.

"A sentence of 240 months is sufficient and no graver than necesary," the judge stated.

The sentence is shorter than what the government had recommended, according to the New York Times.