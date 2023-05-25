Germany, Europe's Largest Economy, Enters Recession After Successive GDP Drops

Although private sector investment and exports rose, it was not enough to get Germany off track from a recession.

In April 2023, Germany’s inflation rate stood above the European average at 7.2%. However, it was still below the UK's 8.7% last month.

The International Monetary Fund predicted in a report that Germany’s economy is on its way to becoming the weakest among the world’s advanced economies.

The last time Germany faced a recession was during the coronavirus pandemic since the start of 2020, after large sections of the economy were shut down.