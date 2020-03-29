German State Minister Kills Himself Over ‘Coronavirus Worries’
File image of German Minister of Finance of Hesse, Thomas Schafer
File image of German Minister of Finance of Hesse, Thomas SchaferPhoto Courtesy: Andreas Arnold/DPA via AP)

German State Minister Kills Himself Over ‘Coronavirus Worries’

The Quint
World

Thomas Schafer, 54, the Finance Minister of the German state of Hesse, has allegedly died by suicide after his body was found on a high-speed train line in the town of Hoccheim, reports DW. The German news agency also confirmed that Schafer was in “despair about the scale of the state response required to tackle the coronavirus crisis”, citing initial investigations.

In a statement, the Chief Premier of Hesse, Volker Bouffier said, as reported by Times of India, citing AFP

“We are in shock, we are in disbelief, and above all we are immensely sad. Today we have to assume that he was deeply worried.”

Hesse is the German state which is home to Frankfurt, considered to be the financial capital of Germany.

Schafer belonged to Angela Merkel's centre-right Christian Democrats (CDU). He is survived by his wife and two children.

Also Read : Lockdown Just Began and Starvation Is Already At Our Doorstep

We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)

Follow our World section for more stories.

    Loading...