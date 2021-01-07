Georgia Runoffs: Ossoff Wins, Democrats Take Control of US Senate

Democrat Jon Ossoff has been projected to win the Georgia runoff election, thereby ensuring his party wins control of the Senate, the US media reported on Wednesday, 6 January.

Hours earlier, Democratic Senate candidate Rev Raphael Warnock had been projected to win the other Georgia runoff election, defeating incumbent Republican Kelly Loeffler.

According to a tally by the Associated Press, Ossoff was leading with 50.40 percent of the vote share, while the Republican incumbent David Perdue was behind with 49.60 percent of the share, with 98 percent of the estimated votes reported. Meanwhile, Warnock was leading with 50.8 percent of the vote share, over Loeffler's 49.2 percent, with 98 percent of the estimated votes reported.

The Democratic candidates' victories came as chaos erupted in the US capital on Wednesday night, with supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump storming the Capitol. The drama in the US unfolded as members of both Houses of the US Congress were meeting to conduct the vote certifying the Electoral College victory of Joe Biden in the US presidential election.