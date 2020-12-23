Gautam Raghavan, Vinay Reddy To Be in Biden’s White House Staff 

US President-elect announced White House staff appointments on Tuesday, 22 December, stating that Indian-American Gautam Raghavan will be appointed Deputy Director in the Office of Presidential Personnel and Biden’s long-time associate Vinay Reddy will be the Director of Speechwriting.

Reddy grew up in Dayton, Ohio, in an immigrant family and attended the Miami University and the Ohio State University College of Law. He served as the deputy speechwriter for the Obama-Biden re-election campaign and as chief speechwriter to Vice President Biden in the second term of the Obama-Biden White House.

More recently, he was the senior advisor and speechwriter for the Biden-Harris campaign and is currently the speechwriter on the Biden-Harris transition.

Gautam Raghavan, who is a first-generation immigrant, was born in India, raised in Seattle, and graduated from the Stanford University.