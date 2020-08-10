1 Dead, Many Hurt as Gas Explosion in Baltimore Blows Up 3 Homes
Images and videos shared on Twitter by the Baltimore Police and BCFD showed the houses reduced to piles of rubble.
A gas explosion in Maryland’s Baltimore in US destroyed three houses in which at least one person was killed and several others were injured on Monday, 10 August.
Firefighters rescued several people, including children who were trapped under the debris and search for more survivors under the rubble is underway, the Baltimore City Fire Department (BCFD) tweeted.
Images and videos shared on Twitter by the Baltimore Police and BCFD showed the houses reduced to piles of rubble while authorities continued search and rescue operations.
The exact cause and casualties of the incident is yet to be ascertained.
(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)
