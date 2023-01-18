ADVERTISEMENT

Gambian Vice President Badara Alieu Joof Dies in India After a 'Short Illness'

Joof, who was 65, was appointed the VP of the West African country in 2022.

i

The Gambia's vice president, Badara Alieu Joof, has died of an illness in India, president Adama Barrow said on Wednesday, 18 January.

Barrow took to Twitter to announce the news, saying that Joof died after a "short illness."

"Fellow #Gambians it is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing away of my #VicePresident, His Excellency, Badara Alieu Joof. The sad event took place in India after a short illness. May Allah grant him Jannahtul Firdawsi," he said.

Joof, who was 65 years old when he died, was appointed the VP of the West African country in 2022 and had served as its education minister from 2017 to 2022.

He had left The Gambia around three weeks ago for medical treatment, and had not been seen publicly for several months before the trip, Al Jazeera reported.

Joof had previously worked in the Gambian civil service and the World Bank as an education specialist for West and Central Africa.

Topics:  Gambia 

