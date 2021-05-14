Fully-Vaccinated Americans Don’t Need Masks in Most Places: US CDC

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will no longer recommend masks for Americans, who have been fully-vaccinated against COVID-19, indoors or outdoors, including in crowds, in most places, according to its new guidance.

"Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large or small, without wearing a mask or physical distancing," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky told a White House briefing on Thursday, 13 May.

"If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing the things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic. We have all longed for this moment when we can get back to some sense of normalcy," Walensky was further quoted as saying.