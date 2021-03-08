French Billionaire Olivier Dassault Killed in Helicopter Crash

French Member of Parliament and billionaire Oliver Dassault was killed in a helicopter crash at around 6 pm on Sunday, 7 March, along with the pilot of the aircraft near Deuville, northern France, investigation sources told AFP. There was no one else aboard the helicopter.

French President Emmanuel Macron offered condolences to the 69-year-old conservative MP in a tweet, saying, "Olivier Dassault loved France. Captain of industry, lawmaker, local elected official, reserve commander in the air force: during his life, he never ceased to serve our country, to capitalise on his strengths. His sudden death is a great loss. Thoughts for his family and loved ones."