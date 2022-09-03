'Freedom': Ukraine President Zelenskyy Joins Twitter's One-Word Trend
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday, 3 September, joined scores of people and entities who are following Twitter's latest one-word trend.
Jumping on the bandwagon, he shared a post on Twitter, containing just one word – "Freedom."
As part of the latest trend on Twitter, companies, celebrities, and other twitterati are tweeting one word which they think is their most fitting identifier. The one word is reflective of the feature of most significance to them.
Zelenskyy's tweet, "Freedom" comes as Ukrainians fight for liberty amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. Russia had invaded the territory of Ukraine on 24 February this year, launching a war.
The president's tweet has received 178.6K likes and 17.5K retweets.
Right from the president of the United States Joe Biden who tweeted the word "Democracy" to Domino's Pizza who tweeted the word "Pineapple" this trend has taken over people across the world.
