Freedom Day: Sydney Reacts to Removal of COVID Restrictions That Lasted 106 Days

On Monday, 11 October, Sydney woke up to a day its residents had been longing for since July – freedom day.

As New South Wales (NSW) state achieved its vaccine target of fully inoculating more than 70% of its population, Sydney's lockdown finally came to an end after 106 days.

Addressing a press conference, NSW State Premier Dominic Perrottet said that the people have earned this freedom, The Australian reported.

Restaurants, cafes, bars, saloons, and gyms, among other venues, flung open their doors as people lined up for beer, haircuts, and shopping.