France 2030: Macron Announces 30 Bn Euro Plan for Decarbonisation

On Tuesday, 12 October, French President Emmanuel Macron revealed a 30 billion euro investment roadmap that will aim at decarbonising France's economy, expand research and innovation in key technological areas like biomedicine and semi-conductors, and make the country a leader in green hydrogen, according to reports published by Reuters and The Guardian.

The France 2030 investment plan will also build low-carbon planes, small nuclear reactors, and two megafactories for green hydrogen production in order to fulfil the above mentioned objectives.

Insisting that France must produce more and become a "start-up nation", Macron addressed a gathering of students and entrepreneurs at the Avenue des Champs-Élysées.

“We must wage the battle of innovation and industrialisation at the same time”, added The Guardian.

Criticism for Macron's plans came from both the opposition and environmental activists.