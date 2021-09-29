4 Refugees Who Sheltered Edward Snowden in Hong Kong Granted Asylum in Canada

"We need to bring one more home before we can say we're done, but I cannot thank you enough for bringing us this far," he added, seeking asylum of Ajith Pushpakumara.

Pushpakumara, a Sri Lanka army deserter still remains in Hong Kong, where "his safety is still at risk" as per For the Refugees.

The organisation has now made a renewed request to Canada to expedite his request for asylum.

"We are happy with the end result — at least for six of the seven," For the Refugees president Marc-Andre Seguin told AFP.

"Although we welcome the arrival and start of a new chapter in the lives of this family of four, we cannot ignore that Ajith has stayed behind," he said.

"We are asking that Canada (again) do the right thing and admit the last of Snowden's Guardian Angels before it's too late."

(With inputs from AFP)