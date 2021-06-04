Former US President Trump’s Facebook Account Suspended for 2 Years

Trump’s accounts have therefore been suspended for two years from the initial date of suspension on 7 January this year.

In their statement, Facebook added that at the end of this period, the platform would look to experts to assess whether the risk to public safety has receded.

“We will evaluate external factors, including instances of violence, restrictions on peaceful assembly and other markers of civil unrest. If we determine that there is still a serious risk to public safety, we will extend the restriction for a set period of time and continue to re-evaluate until that risk has receded,” Facebook said.

Facebook added that once the suspension is eventually lifted, there will be a “strict set of rapidly escalating sanctions” in case Trump commits further violations in future, which could include permanent removal of his pages and accounts.