'TCS' Hiring Process Discriminatory': Why is an Ex-Staffer in the US Suing Firm?

IT firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is being sued by a former employee in the United States for racial discrimination against non-south Asian and non-Indian applicants and employees.

Who is the complainant? Shawn Katz, a former TCS employee, is a complainant in the class action lawsuit against the IT firm. Katz was had reportedly been working for TCS for nine years before being let go. The case was filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on 7 December.