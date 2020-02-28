Former Taliban Hostage in Doha to Witness Peace Deal With US

Australian university professor Timothy Weeks, who was held captive for three years by the Taliban, arrived on Thursday, 27 February, in Qatar in the Middle East to witness the signing of a peace deal between the US and Taliban.

The Taliban maintain a political office in Qatar, where Washington's peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad conducted negotiations over 17 months to come up with the deal being signed Saturday in the capital of Doha. The agreement will open the door for US troops to withdraw from Afghanistan and bring an end to 18 years of war.