Former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Returns to Sri Lanka After 52 Days
Rajapaksa had fled to Thailand via Singapore as protesters took over the presidential home amid the economic crisis.
After 52 days is self-exile, former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Friday, 2 September, returned to Sri Lanka weeks after he unceremoniously fled the nation amid unrest over severe economic crisis, reports said.
Rajapaksa had fled to Singapore and then gone to Thailand in July as huge mobs of protesters took over the presidential palace. While in Singapore, he appointed Ranil Wickremesinghe as his successor, who later won the trust vote in the Assembly to be officially appointed president.
An official told news agency AFP that Rajapaksa was "garlanded by supporters" as he came out of the aircraft at the international airport, and was flanked by ministers and politicians welcoming him.
"There was a rush of government politicians to garland him as he came out of the aircraft," the official told AFP.
A defence official told AFP that a new security division has been created to protect Rajapaksa following his return from a Thai hotel where he had to live as a "virtual prisoner."
While the Opposition has targeted Wickremesinghe for shielding the Rajapaksas amid the turmoil in the country, several activists have hinted at pressing charges against the former president.
(With inputs from AFP).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and world
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.