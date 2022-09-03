Former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Returns to Sri Lanka After 52 Days

After 52 days is self-exile, former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Friday, 2 September, returned to Sri Lanka weeks after he unceremoniously fled the nation amid unrest over severe economic crisis, reports said.

Rajapaksa had fled to Singapore and then gone to Thailand in July as huge mobs of protesters took over the presidential palace. While in Singapore, he appointed Ranil Wickremesinghe as his successor, who later won the trust vote in the Assembly to be officially appointed president.