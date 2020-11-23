Ex-French President Nicolas Sarkozy on Trial for Corruption

Due to COVID-19, however, there are likely to be uncertainties about the trial dates, reported many publications.

Sarkozy, who was in office from 2007-12, was suspected of using secret donations from the late Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi to fund his 2007 presidential campaign. Following these allegations, calls between him and his lawyer, Thierry Herzog, were recorded between 2013-14 by investigators. During these calls, Sarkozy and Herzog discussed Judge Gilbert Azibert. Prosecutors allege that Sarkozy offered to help Azibert get an important promotion in return for an insider’s help.

Nicolas Sarkozy has, however, denied any wrongdoing.

The three men were charged in 2014 but the trial was postponed due to successive appeals in the years that followed. It is now expected to wrap up by 10 December.