At Least 60 Dead, Many Missing in Floods, Landslides Across Nepal

At least 60 people have died while 41 have gone missing in floods and landslides in the last four days in various parts of Nepal, Livemint reported quoting ANI.

Myagdi District is reportedly the worst affected with 27 deaths.

Meanwhile, at least six people died while five others have gone missing in various landslides that occurred in Tanahun district of the country, after heavy rains on Sunday night, according to The Kathmandu Post.

Various road sections along the East-West Highway have also been submerged after incessant rains, disrupting vehicular movement.

Authorities are reportedly working to clear the traffic roads to ensure traffic movement.

As of 12 July, about one thousand people have been displaced from their homes and have taken shelter in nearby schools and are relying on the support of donors, ANI reported.

Nepal's Meteorological Forecasting Division earlier this week had predicted heavy downpour for the first three days of this week across the country and had warned of monsoon being near the low-pressure line in the Terai belt.