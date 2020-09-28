First US Presidential Debate: Topics, Preps & All You Need To Know

Even as US President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are yet to come face to face for the first Presidential Debate on 29 September, Trump on Monday gave a hint that he is not going to keep it civil.

Taking to Twitter, Trump reiterated a call that Biden should be tested for drugs before the two rivals meet for the debate on Tuesday.

“I will be strongly demanding a Drug Test of Sleepy Joe Biden prior to, or after, the Debate on Tuesday night. Naturally, I will agree to take one also,” he tweeted.