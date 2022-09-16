Massive Fire Breaks Out at Skyscraper in China’s Changsha, Casualties Unknown
The building where the fire broke out housed the office of China Telecom, state-owned telecommunications company.
A massive fire has engulfed a skyscraper in the central Chinese city of Changsha on Friday, 16 September, news agency AFP reported, citing state media reports.
The report further added that the number of casualties are currently unknown. “Thick smoke is spewing from the site, and several dozen floors are burning ferociously,” the state broadcaster CCTV reported.
It further added that the firefighters have commenced the work to extinguish the fire and rescue operation in underway.
The photos and videos shared on social media show that flames caught hold of the tall building, consequently covering it with black smoke.
Changsha is the capital of Hunan province, which has a population of about 10 million.
(With inputs from AFP and The Guardian.)
