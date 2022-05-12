Finland May Soon Announce Bid to Join NATO Despite Repeated Russian Warnings

Finland is expected to announces its bid to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization on Thursday, 12 May, Reuters reported.

President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin said that Finland "must apply" for NATO membership "without delay."

In a joint statement, they also said "NATO membership would strengthen Finland's security. As a member of NATO, Finland would strengthen the entire defence alliance."

Sweden is likely to follow soon after, according to officials with knowledge about the situation.

The potential bid comes in the backdrop of almost three months of war in Ukraine, which was catalysed by a Russian invasion on 24 February.

When President Niinisto was asked on Wednesday if Russia would get provoked by the decision, he said that Putin would be to blame. “My response would be that you caused this. Look at the mirror,” the president argued.