On Election Eve, Biden Narrowly Leads Trump in Florida, Poll Shows

With a credibility interval of 4 points, the final nationwide poll projects figures that favour Biden by 52 percent, while Trump follows with 44 percent. Though previous polls have shown that Trump and Biden tie across three states, this time around, Biden appears to have an outright lead.

Despite clear demarcations of historically red and blue states over the years, the 2020 POTUS election sees six likely swing states, i.e. states that are crucial in tipping the election in favour of either candidate.