The Final Trump vs Biden Face-off – This Time, With a Mute Button!

Taking the stage for the first time against Biden after his positive COVID diagnosis, Trump made dubious claims that a vaccine was “ready,” and that he is “immune” because he had recovered from his own illness.

“It will be distributed very quickly,” Trump said, speaking of the vaccine that he said he could not guarantee, when further probed.

Biden shot back, citing Trump’s mishandling of the coronavirus as the primary reason for him not being worthy of being elected for a second term.

“You hear nothing else I say tonight, hear this: Anyone who’s responsible for not taking control, in fact… saying I take no responsibility initially, anyone who’s responsible for that many deaths should not remain as president of the United States of America,” Biden said.

“I would make sure that we set up national standards as to how to open up schools and open up businesses so they can be safe and give them the wherewithal, the financial resources to be able to do that,” he added.