I’m the Least Racist Person in the Room: Trump at 2nd Prez Debate

“I’m the least racist person in the room,” US President Donald Trump said during a tense discussion on racism in the United States as he faced off with Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden on Thursday night, just over 10 days ahead of the US presidential elections.

Trump’s remark came despite the fact that the third person involved in the debate was the moderator of the debate, NBC’s Kristen Welker, a Black woman herself.

The final US presidential debate and face-off between Trump and Biden that took place in US’ Nashville focussed on several issues, among them coronavirus pandemic, climate change, healthcare and racism.

Trump came to the debate armed with his usual sweeping statements, terming himself the president who had done the most for African-Americans since President Abraham Lincoln, a claim he has made before as well, apart from reminding the audience about his support for historically Black colleges and universities.