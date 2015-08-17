VS Naipaul: Fear, Loathing and Racism, But in Luminous Prose

Complex Person

He was always uncomfortable with his identity,a white man, or so he thought, trapped in a brown skin. The fact that his Trinidadian ancestors were descendants from India also rankled for some odd reason. All this created a complex person with extreme opinions, capable of writing luminous prose.

As time went on, and his fame grew, his inherent bigotry and misogyny became apparent. He wrote three books on India,of which Million Mutinies is a superb piece of reportage. It is not particularly opinionated, letting the reader draw her own conclusions from what he wrote.

Of the previous two, An Area of Darkness and AWounded Civilisation, the less said the better. In one of them (I forget which)he stands among the ruins of the Vijaynagar civilisation in the Deccan and muses that this was the ‘last bulwark’ of Hindu civilisation against marauding Muslims.

He was, of course, incorrect. Historians like Richard Eaton and Burton Stein have shown how the kings of Vijaynagar absorbed huge elements of Islamic culture, art and techniques of warfare from the Deccan sultanates. In fact they had become nearly-Islamised themselves. They also fought, often on behalf of some sultan or the other against another rival.