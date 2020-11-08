Trump’s Campaign Team Mocked for Booking ‘Wrong’ Four Seasons

On Saturday, 7 November, shortly before the US media called the election in favour of Joe Biden, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to announce that there would be a “Lawyer press conference” at the Four Seasons in Philadelphia. The tweet created some major confusion about where it would be held.

“Lawyers Press Conference at Four Seasons, Philadelphia. 11:00 am,” the president had tweeted on Sunday morning, which has since been deleted.

At first, it seemed that Trump is referring to the four-star hotel in the city but this was quickly clarified.