Fatalities Reported After Mass Shooting in New York’s Rochester
A mass shooting in New York’s Rochester resulted in deaths and injuries.
A mass shooting in New York’s Rochester resulted in deaths and injuries, the Associated Press reported quoting authorities.
According to the report, the city’s Major Crimes Unit is expected to address news outlets and give more details. Large police presence is being reported at the site.
The Independent reported the shooting took place at a party and resulted in the death of a man and a woman.
(More details awaited)
