Facebook Rejects 22 Lakh Advertisements Ahead of US Elections

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg last month announced additional steps the company was taking to help secure the integrity of the US elections by encouraging voting, connecting people to authoritative information, and reducing the risks of post-election confusion.

These include measures to attach an informational label to content that seeks to delegitimise the outcome of the election or discuss the legitimacy of voting methods, for example, by claiming that lawful methods of voting will lead to fraud.

On Wednesday, Trump had criticised both Facebook and Twitter for blocking an unverified New York Post story about Hunter Biden, the son of his election rival Joe Biden.