Extension of US Non-Immigrant Visas on Case-by-Case Basis: USCIS

For those in the United States in need of an extension of their non-immigrant stay, the USCIS may extend their stay depending on the circumstances, a USCIS spokesperson told PTI.

“We may also provide special consideration or expedited processing for those who may need it on a case-by-case basis,” the official said.

The response from the USCIS, when asked about H-1B visas, indicated that there is no blanket extension of any non-immigrant visas during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic crisis and that an individual needs to apply for the visa extension or stay in the US explaining their circumstances.

When requested, the USCIS may provide special support to individuals who may be affected by the circumstances beyond their control, the spokesperson said.

The USCIS, the spokesperson said, continues to analyse issues and other possible steps the agency may take to further address some of these challenges and will consider the public's recommendations.

“We will continue to communicate any changes we make across multiple platforms to ensure the public is fully informed of the steps USCIS is taking to address the challenges resulting from this national emergency,” the spokesperson said.