Ex-US Prez Trump, Melania Got COVID Vaccine at White House in Jan
In his 1st speech after Joe Biden succeeded him as president, Trump on Sunday called for everyone to get vaccinated.
Former US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump received the COVID-19 vaccine in January before they left the White House, reports said on Tuesday, 2 March, citing an advisor to the former.
"President Trump and the first lady were vaccinated at the White House in January," the advisor was quoted as saying.
Details regarding which vaccine was given have not been revealed.
In his first speech after Joe Biden succeeded him as president, Trump on Sunday called for everyone to get vaccinated. "How unpainful that vaccine shot is, so everybody go get your shot," he was quoted as saying at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida.
Trump and Melania had tested positive for coronavirus back in October last year.
President Joe Biden, who was sworn in as the 46th President of the US on January, was vaccinated against COVID on camera on 21 December.
The US is the worst-affected country by the pandemic both in terms of the number of cases and deaths. The country has reported 28 million cases so far, with the death toll standing at over 5,10,000.
(With inputs from CNN and AFP.)
