Ex-US Prez Trump, Melania Got COVID Vaccine at White House in Jan

Former US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump received the COVID-19 vaccine in January before they left the White House, reports said on Tuesday, 2 March, citing an advisor to the former.

"President Trump and the first lady were vaccinated at the White House in January," the advisor was quoted as saying.

Details regarding which vaccine was given have not been revealed.

In his first speech after Joe Biden succeeded him as president, Trump on Sunday called for everyone to get vaccinated. "How unpainful that vaccine shot is, so everybody go get your shot," he was quoted as saying at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida.