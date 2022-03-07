ADVERTISEMENT

Students Return to Bunker as Evacuation Stalled in Ukraine's Sumy Amid Shelling

On Sunday night, Indian students in Sumy were told to "be ready to leave on short notice."

The Quint
Updated
World
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Evacuation efforts were stalled in Ukraine’s Sumy on Monday, 7 March.</p></div>
i

Evacuation efforts were stalled in Ukraine's Sumy on Monday, 7 March, as heavy shelling resumed.

A student in Sumy confirmed to The Quint that they were getting into the bus when they were suddenly told to return to the hostel.

The students were asked by authorities to rush back to their bunkers as shelling resumed. The buses left without them.

Earlier, on Sunday night, Indian students stranded at a medical college hostel in Sumy were told by the Indian Embassy to "be ready to leave on short notice."

"A team is stationed in Poltava – nearly a three-hour drive from Sumy – to coordinate the safe passage of the students," the embassy added in a tweet.

Also Read

'Bundle of Lies': Minister Slams Rahul Gandhi's Tweets on Ukraine Evacuation

'Bundle of Lies': Minister Slams Rahul Gandhi's Tweets on Ukraine Evacuation
ADVERTISEMENT

The Russian invasion of Ukraine entered the 12th day on Monday. The Russian military had previously announced a ceasefire on 7 March in Sumy (among other cities), Sputnik (a Russian media outlet) had reported.

Also Read

'They Only Talk About Kharkiv': Indians in Ukraine's Sumy Urge Speedy Evacuation

'They Only Talk About Kharkiv': Indians in Ukraine's Sumy Urge Speedy Evacuation
Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×