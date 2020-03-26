Europe Records More Than 250,000 Declared Coronavirus Cases
The number of declared coronavirus cases in Europe topped 250,000, more than half of which are in Italy and Spain, according to an AFP tally on Thursday, 26 March.
Italy has 74,386 registered infections and Spain has 56,188, according to a tally compiled from national health data and World Health Organisation figures.
The number of actual infections is believed to be higher since many countries are only testing severe cases or patients that require hospitalisation.
(With inputs from PTI)
