End of an Era: Raul Castro Resigns As Cuba’s Communist Party Head

For the first time in six decades, Cuba’s socialist government will not have a Castro in top leadership. Raul Castro on Friday, 18 April, said that he is stepping down as the head of Cuba’s Communist party. The Communist party is the sole ruling party in charge of the country’s affairs as per the Cuban Constitution.

In a speech at the opening of the Eighth congress of the sole ruling party, Castro announced that he has concluded his task as first secretary, “with the satisfaction of having fulfilled (his duty) and confidence in the future of the fatherland”, quoted AP. He is likely to officiate his resignation by Monday, 19 April.